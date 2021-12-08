Colorado man found guilty of murdering his own son in Yoder

Yoder, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was found guilty of 1st-degree murder for killing his own son.

The child, Roman Krutitskiy, was shot at the family’s home in the 7700 block of Edison Road in eastern El Paso County on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the parents took the child to the Yoder post office and called 911.

Roman, who was only 6 at the time, was taken to the hospital where he later passed.

On Tuesday, Roman’s father Nikolay was found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, menacing and two counts of child abuse.

The sentencing for Nikolay is scheduled for Dec. 17.

