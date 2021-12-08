City of Pueblo asking board of health for indoor mask order

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - City officials are asking the Pueblo County Board of Health to implement an indoor mask order through early next year.

“Pueblo County has the highest infection rate and the highest death rate per 100,000 for any county in Colorado,” read a letter from Mayor Nick Gradisar’s office to board members. “We recently learned that there is a new variant of the Covid19 virus and its effect on the pandemic is not yet known.”

“As we confront the next few months of uncertainty,” the letter continued, “we request that the board of health enter an order requiring masks be worn indoors in all public places unless the indoor activity is limited to persons who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The letter pointed out that mask-wearing was already required in many city entities, including public schools, the local community college and university, hospitals, city-owned buildings, and a number of retail and hospitality businesses.

“When this pandemic began, everyone hoped it would be over by now,” the mayor’s office wrote. “Unfortunately, it is not, and we are now preparing for winter months of cold weather, indoor sports activities, indoor dining and group gatherings indoors.”

The office asked board members to consider a mask order through Jan. 31, 2022.

The full letter can be read below:

“Re: Winter Mitigation Measures

Dear Members of the Board of Health,

The undersigned want to thank you for your leadership during the last 20 months. When this pandemic began everyone hoped it would be over by now. Unfortunately, it is not and we are now preparing for winter months of cold weather, indoor sports activities, indoor dining and group gatherings indoors.

As you know, we have had a sustained spike in infections in Pueblo County and our two hospitals have been at capacity for several weeks. Pueblo County has the highest infection rate and the highest death rate per 100,000 for any county in Colorado. We recently learned that there is a new variant of the Covid19 virus and its effect on the pandemic is not yet known.

As we confront the next few months of uncertainty we request that the Board of Health enter an order requiring masks be worn indoors in all public places unless the indoor activity is limited to persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Mask wearing is already required in our K-12 schools, Pueblo Community College, Colorado State University Pueblo, in our hospitals, in buildings owned by the City of Pueblo and is required of employees of numerous retail and hospitality businesses.

Several counties in the Denver metropolitan area with incident rates less than Pueblo County and vaccination rates greater than Pueblo County have entered such orders in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, protect hospital capacity and prevent further restrictions on retail and service industry businesses.

We are requesting that this order remain in effect until January 31, 2022, unless, in the judgment of the Board of Health, the order should be extended or terminated earlier. We believe that the factors to be considered in revising the order should be the infection rate, the vaccination rate, and the capacity of our two hospitals. If the Board of Health enters such an order, we will do our utmost to support it. Thank you for your consideration of this request.”

