Advertisement

CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

But “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, she said, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.

The omicron variant were first identified in South Africa last month and has since been reported in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The first U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 43 cases in 19 states. About a third of those patients had traveled internationally.

More than three-quarters of those patients had been vaccinated, and a third had gotten boosters, Walensky said.

The CDC has yet to make any projections on how the variant could influence the course of the pandemic in the U.S.

Scientists are trying to better understand how easily it spreads and whether it causes illness that is any milder — or more severe — than what’s caused by other coronavirus types. Another key question is whether it is better at evading the vaccine or the immunity that people get from a bout with COVID-19.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.
Colorado man found guilty of murdering his own son in Yoder
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Home that became known as "a little slice of hell." June of 2021.
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs expected to hit the market this week with a whole new look
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a standoff in Security-Widefield that began on Dec. 7...
Suspect arrested after threatening law enforcement, barricading self inside Security-Widefield home

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
Animals taken in by HSPPR from a shelter in Texas need help.
Donations needed to help 41 animals taken in by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region from a shelter in Texas that was in dire need of help