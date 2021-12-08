Aircraft reportedly down in Huerfano County

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Huerfano County officials confirm they are responding to a reported aircraft down off County Road 122.

The type of aircraft is unknown, it’s also unknown whether anyone was on board. We are working fast to confirm.

Fort Carson says the aircraft is not military.

The aircraft reportedly went down in the northeast part of the county.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we receive new information.

