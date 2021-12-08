2 including park ranger injured in shooting outside Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A park ranger was one of the two injured in a shooting outside Rocky Mountain National Park late Wednesday morning.

Sister station CBS Denver is reporting the shooting followed some sort of traffic stop on Highway 34 outside the east entrance to the popular park. The severity of injuries to the ranger and second victim are unknown. Officials have not released who the second victim is.

The Estes Park entrance to the national park is currently closed.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

