2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug bust on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the arrests came on Dec. 3 following an incident in the 17000 block of Warriors Path Dr. The area is northeast of Peyton. Detectives located Joy Tomlinson, who was wanted for drug distribution-related charges. Tomlinson was known to be “routinely” armed with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office. The Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (MVNI) then called for backup.

“MVNI requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit (TSU) to attempt to take her into custody,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The TSU and two EPSO K9 units responded. Upon contact with the suspect, she fled while driving a vehicle and intentionally rammed an unmarked and occupied TSU vehicle (with emergency lights and siren activated) on two separate occasions in an attempt to evade capture. Fortunately her vehicle became disabled a short distance away and she was taken into custody without injury to anyone involved. Joy was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on a combination of active Felony warrants and new Felony charges to include Vehicular Eluding, Possession of a Weapon By A Previous Offender, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and First Degree Possession of Contraband.”

Shane Wynn was also detained on scene. Shane is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm as well as illegal drugs.

In total, 2.3 pounds of meth, 65 grams of heroin, more than 800 fentanyl pills, and three illegally possessed handguns were seized.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with our regional partners, remains committed to working toward the safety of our community through targeted investigations and taking armed and violent offenders off the streets,” the release adds.

