Man accused of making threats in Huerfano County after his daughter died makes court appearance

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar was briefly taken into custody today after failing to produce himself for a 10 a.m. court appearance on Monday.

Renegar is accused of making threats against several offices in Huerfano County. These threats caused multiple buildings to go into lockdown on Sept. 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued at 11 a.m. and Renegar eventually made it to the courthouse at 11:20 in the morning.

Renegar was held at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office until 1 p.m. on Thursday when he was granted an advisement hearing. During the hearing, Renegar’s attorney was able to prove that Renegar’s car had broken down on his way to the courthouse. The attorney showed photos of Renegar’s car taken that day to convince the judge. Renegar was released following the hearing.

He was originally supposed to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charges of extortion and felony menacing that he is facing.

Sheriff’s deputies claim that Renegar went into a rage following the death of his 9-year-old daughter. They say Renegar threatened everyone who he believed played a role in her death, including the Spanish Peaks Medical Center where she was Treated, Peakview School which she attended, as well as the Huerfano County Sheriff and Coroner.

11 News Reporter Jack Heeke spoke with Renegar in November, when he apologized for his actions. He said, “first off. I want to apologize to everybody. I did lose it. I did harass the Sheriff’s department.”

Renegar is still upset that his daughter died after being placed in her mother’s custody. According to the autopsy report she died of diabetic ketoacidosis combined with adenovirus. She was not diagnosed with diabetes when she died. She was sent home from school with sickness the night before.

Renegar will appear in court again on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.