‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs expected to hit the market this week with a whole new look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A disturbing video was sent to 11 News showcasing an unbelievable site to walk into. A home for sale in Colorado Springs covered in graffiti. According to police reports, the damage was all done by a tenant who was evicted.

The home that was advertised as a “little slice of hell” went viral over the summer. It is located at 4525 Churchill Court on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. At one point, there was even a cash offer for the house, but the deal fell through before it was purchased by an investor group for $580,000. 11 News learned this week the home is expected to be staged with a whole new look!

The home is expected to hit the market on Thursday, a price has yet to be determined. The home is being staged by 719 Staging & Design. Anyone interested in purchasing the home can contact Sarah McGarry at 719-201-8352.

Watch 11 News at 10 on Dec. 6 for a preview story on the new look for the home. You can watch a short video comparing parts of the house from June to December at the top of this article. Expect more coverage later this week with a closer look at the home.

11 News spoke to the previous realtor and homeowner in a Call For Action Investigation back in June. They said they were devastated by the mess left in the home.

You can watch a previous piece on the home below:

