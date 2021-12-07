Advertisement

Law enforcement activity in Cimarron Hills Monday night, suspect in custody

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a female was taken into custody Monday night for several serious charges.

Deputies were on Cree Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. Cimarron Hills is east of Colorado Springs and north of Peterson Space Force Base, formerly Peterson Air Force Base.

Details on when the incident started weren’t available last time this article was updated. However, as of 10 p.m. there was no danger to the public.

The female suspect is facing charges including menacing, assault and retaliation against a witness or victim.

According to the EL Paso County Sheriff’s Office online blotter, deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 6 p.m. for an assault in progress. 11 News has not confirmed if the 6 p.m. call was related to the law enforcement activity later in the night.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Suspect arrested following a violent incident at a Colorado Springs dog park
Southwest file photo
Passenger from plane out of Colorado Springs jumps out at Phoenix airport
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman arrested after incident on the north side of El Paso County, at least 1 shot fired by a trooper
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Arrest made following pattern of ‘escalating assaultive behavior’ at a Colorado Springs school
Police say the suspect driver crashed into a car and a power pole early on the morning of Dec....
1 arrested for DUI after crash sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

WATCH: Woman arrested after incident on the north side of El Paso County, at least 1 shot fired...
WATCH: Woman arrested after incident on the north side of El Paso County, at least 1 shot fired by a trooper
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman arrested after incident on the north side of El Paso County, at least 1 shot fired by a trooper
Money
Audit: Colorado paid $73 million in bogus unemployment aid
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Man accused of making threats in Huerfano County after his daughter died makes court appearance