Law enforcement activity in Cimarron Hills Monday night, suspect in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a female was taken into custody Monday night for several serious charges.

Deputies were on Cree Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. Cimarron Hills is east of Colorado Springs and north of Peterson Space Force Base, formerly Peterson Air Force Base.

Details on when the incident started weren’t available last time this article was updated. However, as of 10 p.m. there was no danger to the public.

The female suspect is facing charges including menacing, assault and retaliation against a witness or victim.

According to the EL Paso County Sheriff’s Office online blotter, deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 6 p.m. for an assault in progress. 11 News has not confirmed if the 6 p.m. call was related to the law enforcement activity later in the night.

