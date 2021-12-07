How to get help paying heating and water bills this winter in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are struggling to stay warm or pay your water bills, help is available to you.

11 News spoke with LEAP, or the low-income energy assistance program in Colorado, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. This year, you can now also get help with your water bill as well.

“Right now is a time where we are facing increased costs in the grocery store, at the gas station, our energy bills... anyone on a fixed income is really going to struggle to meet those expenses,” said LEAP manager Theresa Kullen.

According to LEAP, to qualify for water bill assistance:

- Be approved for LEAP during November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022

- Complete the addendum within the LEAP application and submit a copy of your water bill.

- Must pay drinking water services and/or waste/sewer services directly to a water vendor.

- Services must be in disconnected, facing disconnection, or have a past due amount on the bill.

The LEAP assistance program now includes help with water bills. Find out how to apply through the State's website.



You can also call 2-1-1 to be connected to other assistance resources. @ppunitedway https://t.co/DwfujWT7DS — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 2, 2021

Submit an application online through the Colorado PEAK website: www.colorado.gov/PEAK or contact 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435). Most non-emergency applications are processed within 10-25 days.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.