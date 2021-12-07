How to get help paying heating and water bills this winter in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are struggling to stay warm or pay your water bills, help is available to you.
11 News spoke with LEAP, or the low-income energy assistance program in Colorado, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. This year, you can now also get help with your water bill as well.
“Right now is a time where we are facing increased costs in the grocery store, at the gas station, our energy bills... anyone on a fixed income is really going to struggle to meet those expenses,” said LEAP manager Theresa Kullen.
According to LEAP, to qualify for water bill assistance:
- Be approved for LEAP during November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022
- Complete the addendum within the LEAP application and submit a copy of your water bill.
- Must pay drinking water services and/or waste/sewer services directly to a water vendor.
- Services must be in disconnected, facing disconnection, or have a past due amount on the bill.
Submit an application online through the Colorado PEAK website: www.colorado.gov/PEAK or contact 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435). Most non-emergency applications are processed within 10-25 days.
