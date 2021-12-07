Advertisement

Fountain man suspected of possessing and distributing child porn, authorities ask other potential victims to come forward

Daniel Conner Matheny
Daniel Conner Matheny(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 25-year-old man is suspected of possessing and distributing child porn.

Fountain Police took Daniel Conner Matheny into custody Tuesday morning after executing a search warrant in the 7000 block of Trione Lane. The neighborhood is off Old Pueblo Road on the south side of Fountain. A cybertip provided from the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) led to the arrest.

Matheny was booked on felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, specifically the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ABOUT THE COLORADO SPRINGS ICAC:

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology and computer usage. Colorado ICAC is a member of the National ICAC Task Force.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

