D-11 ballot issue 4B fails by 11 votes in Colorado Springs according to a recount

D-11 administrative building.
D-11 administrative building.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A ballot issue in Colorado Springs is another reminder that every vote counts.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Department completed the Colorado Springs School District 11 Ballot Issue 4B recount on Monday. Final Official Results from the Nov. 2, Coordinated Election determined, Colorado Springs School District 11 Ballot Issue 4B, was less than one-half of one percent of the highest votes cast, triggering an automatic recount.

The ballot issue failed both the Coordinated Election and automatic recount with 27,476 “NO” votes and 27,465 “YES” votes.

“Any election depends on the professionalism, long hours, diligent efforts and determination of numerous people whose contribution in various capacities makes it a success,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to county staff, election judges and the El Paso County appointed bipartisan Canvass Board members for contributing to the election’s success.”

Measure 4B would have allowed the district to borrow $350 million to update aging infrastructure. 11 News partner the Gazette has reported in the past, citing officials with D-11, the measure would have helped chip away at an estimated $700 million in necessary repairs.

