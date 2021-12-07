Air Force Hockey to co-host Ice Breaker Tournament with Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Tuesday, the United States Air Force Academy announced it will be co-hosting the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament with Denver.

The annual NCAA hockey tournament will take place October 7th-8th at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs and Magness Arena in Denver. The Ice Breaker Tournament typically takes place around around that time to celebrate the start of the college hockey season. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that two schools will host the event.

“Air Force is excited to be part of the first ever co-hosted Ice Breaker Tournament,” said Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine. “We have a rich history of involvement in the event, and our 2016 championship is still a fond milestone in our program’s history. The 2022 Ice Breaker will be an outstanding tournament and we are excited to expose our visiting guests to the specialness of the Academy.”

The tournament started in 1997 in Wisconsin, and brings together teams from from multiple different conferences. The 2022 tournament will also include Maine and Notre Dame.

“Air Force is very excited about co-hosting the Ice Breaker with Denver,” Air Force Head Coach Frank Serratore said. “We have participated in several Ice Breakers over the years and it’s a great event. With that, I believe the co-hosting format we are introducing will establish a new standard taking the event to another level. First off, the co-hosting format will enable more programs the ability to bid on the event. Additionally, the format ensures all four games are played at prime times in front of healthy crowds. This is not only good for the institutions involved, but college hockey, the fans and, most importantly, the student-athletes.”

Air Force has played in the tournament numerous times. They won it in 2016.

Air Force, Denver to co-host 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament | Event will feature two host schools for first time in history: https://t.co/Ufz0SQi5h9 — College Hockey Inc. (@collegehockey) December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.