Advertisement

What’s behind the NDAA delay?

Lawmakers reach an impasse while considering the National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act would increase military spending by around 5 percent this year, but the annual policy bill has hit a few hiccups in the U.S Senate.

For decades, the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support.

This year, lawmakers from both sides agree a swift approval of legislation is necessary.

“This is how we fund the military; it’s passed for 60 years,” said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

“We’ve never shirked our duties to provide for our military men and women to have the equipment that they need, the training they need, their salaries,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

However, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

The NDAA green lights funding for defense-related activities, but since it’s a large bill that’s passed annually, it’s also used as a vehicle for other legislative items.

With Democrats in charge of the upper chamber, former Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb with the Center of American Progress said some proposals this year include requiring women to register for the draft, and a push for a sexual assault and military justice overhaul.

Some GOP members, however, are objecting because of proposals that they too want included, like a bill imposing sanctions on a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline.

“To get that passed you need 60 votes, the Republicans have opposed it,” said Korb. “And some Democrats because they don’t like the amount of the budget. The budget is actually higher than what Trump had proposed.”

It’s still unclear which amendments, if any, the Senate will consider.

The House and Senate must pass an agreed-upon version of the bill, to send to the President’s desk for his signature.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest file photo
Passenger from plane out of Colorado Springs jumps out at Phoenix airport
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Colorado Springs man hospitalized after reportedly being assaulted at dog park
Police say the suspect driver crashed into a car and a power pole early on the morning of Dec....
1 arrested for DUI after crash sends 4 to hospital
Miners Candle Fire burning near Idaho Springs on Dec. 5, 2021.
Miners Candle Fire near Idaho Springs now at 50 percent containment
A line of lights in the sky visible from Colorado 12/3/21 (About 7 p.m.)
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center,...
Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Colorado’s Boebert discloses husband’s work for energy firm
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
US judge: Rep. Boebert can block people on personal Twitter
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general