Vista Ridge High School cancels classes Monday due to social media threats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Vista Ridge High School has canceled classes for Monday.

A letter was sent out to parents and students tonight, stating that concerns over escalating assaultive behavior at the school and social media threats led School District 49 to call off classes for the safety of students and staff.

Read the full letter below:

“Dear Parents and Students of Vista Ridge High School,

I want to once again thank all of you for your care and support as we address concerns reported last week. Even as we process a recent pattern of escalating assaultive behavior on the VRHS campus, we are monitoring additional reports which require appropriate follow up—confounded by a strain on staffing levels both at VRHS and our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department. Because aspects of our investigation and planning are still developing, VRHS will cancel classes and activities Monday, December 6.

As always, the safety of our campuses is non-negotiable. Although we do not believe there is a verified threat to our campus, we will use the time Monday to ensure we thoroughly investigate reports that present any potential danger to our students and staff. In collaboration with our safety and security team, along with CSPD, VRHS will address all serious reports, supporting all students involved. As we plan our return to normal activities, we will deploy additional resources to strengthen the safety and security of our campus.

As administrators investigate and address this situation, we understand the discussion is continuing outside of school, creating a level of anxiety and enhanced alertness on the part of our students, staff, and community. We commend those students and families who share information through Safe2Tel and other channels, demonstrating great pride in their school as partners to ensure the safety of our campus. This is why Vista Ridge is an amazing place to work, learn, and lead!

Tomorrow, we will share more about the progress of our investigation. As we shared previously,we are committed to investigating all misconduct until we reach appropriate, supported conclusions and assign proportionate consequences for all involved. Please look for that information in your email tomorrow afternoon. In the meantime, Monday is considered a “no school” day. All classes and activities are cancelled, and there are no plans for remote learning.Students should plan to return on Tuesday and continue preparation for finals next week.

D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding and support in this matter. The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable. We will remain proactive to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner.

Thank you for your trust and understanding as we work together to make Vista Ridge the very best place for learning.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jason DaLee, Principal, Vista Ridge High School”

