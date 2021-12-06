Principal of a Colorado Springs high school addresses alleged incident involving a student looking up pictures of guns

Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An incident involving students and a Safe-2-Tell tip at a Colorado Springs high school has been handled, according to the principal.
On Monday, concerned viewers started reaching out to 11 News after rumors of threats involving guns were being circulated on social media. The incident was tied to Liberty High School on the northeast side of the city, a District 20 school.
The following letter was sent to families of students at the school:
