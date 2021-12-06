Advertisement

Principal of a Colorado Springs high school addresses alleged incident involving a student looking up pictures of guns

D-20 logo.
D-20 logo.(https://www.asd20.org/)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An incident involving students and a Safe-2-Tell tip at a Colorado Springs high school has been handled, according to the principal.

On Monday, concerned viewers started reaching out to 11 News after rumors of threats involving guns were being circulated on social media. The incident was tied to Liberty High School on the northeast side of the city, a District 20 school.

The following letter was sent to families of students at the school:

11 News has several follow-up questions into D-20 officials and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE for more on the Safe-2-Tell program. The tip line allows students to submit an anonymous report, and can be reached 24/7 at 1-877-542-7233.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest file photo
Passenger from plane out of Colorado Springs jumps out at Phoenix airport
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Suspect arrested following a violent incident at a Colorado Springs dog park
The scene on I-25 near the El Paso/Douglas county line on Dec. 6, 2021.
Woman arrested after incident near El Paso/Douglas county line
Police say the suspect driver crashed into a car and a power pole early on the morning of Dec....
1 arrested for DUI after crash sends 4 to hospital
Miners Candle Fire burning near Idaho Springs on Dec. 5, 2021.
Miners Candle Fire near Idaho Springs now at 50 percent containment

Latest News

32-year-old Nichole Ayers
Woman who grew up in Divide and Colorado Springs selected as a NASA astronaut candidate
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Masks will no longer be required at D-20 schools next week in most cases
The scene on I-25 near the El Paso/Douglas county line on Dec. 6, 2021.
Woman arrested after incident near El Paso/Douglas county line
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Suspect arrested following a violent incident at a Colorado Springs dog park