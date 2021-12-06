Principal of a Colorado Springs high school addresses alleged incident involving a student looking up pictures of guns

Dear Lancer Nation Families:

Some of you have heard about a situation at Liberty High School today involving a student who was looking up pictures of guns on the internet while at school. Another student recorded that student, sent the video to Safe-2-Tell, but also shared that video with other students who, in turn, shared it with other students and parents.

I would like to set the facts straight that this issue had been addressed and resolved the very first thing this morning. Additionally, an announcement was made over the intercom at 10 a.m. this morning to the staff and student body that this issue had been resolved.

Please know we take safety extremely seriously at Liberty High School and work to resolve every Safe-2-Tell report and every potential incident that we are made aware of. We would never intentionally put any students and staff at risk. Had this been a credible incident, Liberty would have been in some type of emergency response mode (i.e. lockdown, shelter in place, secure perimeter, etc.), and once safe to do so, we would have communicated information with you. In this particular situation, no students or staff were ever placed at risk and we operated on normal status.

Please place your trust in Liberty High School and in me that we will continue to do everything necessary to keep everyone at our school safe, and if there is a reason to reach out to families about any type of situation, we will do so.

Sincerely,