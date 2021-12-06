Masks will no longer be required at D-20 schools next week in most cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mask requirement at the biggest school district in Colorado Springs will expire next week.
Starting on Monday Dec. 13, masks will only be required when:
-While using district transportation, per federal mandate
-When inside Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary, per U.S. Air Force Academy mandate.
Although masks will no longer be required, students, staff and visitors can continue wearing masks if they want to.
The following was sent out by the district on Monday:
When the D-20 mask requirement went into effect, students at one of its high schools staged a walkout in protest.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.