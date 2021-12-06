Advertisement

Law enforcement activity on I-25 at Monument Hill

The scene on I-25 near the El Paso/Douglas county line on Dec. 6, 2021.
The scene on I-25 near the El Paso/Douglas county line on Dec. 6, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - One lane of northbound I-25 south of County Line Road is blocked due to law enforcement activity.

Officials confirm an incident involving State Patrol but have provided no other details. An 11 News reporter at the scene says it looks like a trooper may have intentionally crashed into a vehicle to stop it, suggesting some sort of pursuit.

11 News is working to confirm details; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest file photo
Passenger from plane out of Colorado Springs jumps out at Phoenix airport
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Colorado Springs man hospitalized after reportedly being assaulted at dog park
Police say the suspect driver crashed into a car and a power pole early on the morning of Dec....
1 arrested for DUI after crash sends 4 to hospital
Miners Candle Fire burning near Idaho Springs on Dec. 5, 2021.
Miners Candle Fire near Idaho Springs now at 50 percent containment
A line of lights in the sky visible from Colorado 12/3/21 (About 7 p.m.)
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before

Latest News

State troopers are blocking Shoup Road near Howells Road following a deadly crash on Dec. 6,...
1 killed in Black Forest crash; Shoup Road closed near Howells Road
12.6.21
Chilly Day Ahead
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Number of text message scams increasing
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Colorado Springs man hospitalized after reportedly being assaulted at dog park