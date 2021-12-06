Law enforcement activity on I-25 at Monument Hill
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - One lane of northbound I-25 south of County Line Road is blocked due to law enforcement activity.
Officials confirm an incident involving State Patrol but have provided no other details. An 11 News reporter at the scene says it looks like a trooper may have intentionally crashed into a vehicle to stop it, suggesting some sort of pursuit.
11 News is working to confirm details; keep refreshing this page.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.