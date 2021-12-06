Law enforcement activity on I-25 at Monument Hill

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - One lane of northbound I-25 south of County Line Road is blocked due to law enforcement activity.

Law enforcement activity on I-25 south of County Line Rd., MM163. Slow traffic SB I-25 and left lane blocked NB I-25 south of County Line Rd. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) December 6, 2021

Officials confirm an incident involving State Patrol but have provided no other details. An 11 News reporter at the scene says it looks like a trooper may have intentionally crashed into a vehicle to stop it, suggesting some sort of pursuit.

11 News is working to confirm details; keep refreshing this page.

