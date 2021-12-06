Advertisement

CSU hires Jay Norvell as head football coach

A graphic made by Colorado State University Athletics to announce their new head football coach.
A graphic made by Colorado State University Athletics to announce their new head football coach.(CSU Athletics)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State University Rams officially have a new head football coach.

On Monday, the university announced it hired Jay Norvell to lead the football team. He is the school’s 24th head football coach.

“From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning –Jay Norvell,” Direcor of Athletics Joe Parker said. “When you combine his wealth of coaching experience as an assistant at programs like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as five years as a successful head coach in the Mountain West, the choice was clear. I am thrilled to welcome Jay, his wife Kim, and their son Jaden to Fort Collins and Colorado State University.”

Norvell spent the past five seasons as head coach at Nevada and has spent time in the Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12, and NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders during a period that included an AFC Championship and appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002 under head coach Bill Callahan.

With the Wolf Pack, Norvell also led the the team to four bowl games in five seasons as head their coach.

“I would like to thank Joe Parker, President Joyce McConnell, and the other members of the search committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity,” Norvell said. “I am humbled, thankful, but most importantly excited to begin this process of building Colorado State into the championship contender we all know it can be. My family and I are ecstatic and cannot wait to get to Fort Collins to get started.”

This comes after the university parted ways with former head coach Steve Addazio who lead the Rams for two seasons.

The Rams finished their 2021 season 3-9 (2-6).

