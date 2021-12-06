Colorado Springs man hospitalized after reportedly being assaulted at dog park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.

Edward Ayala-Barrera and his wife took their two dogs to Bear Creek dog park on Tuesday. He says another dog got loose, and when he tried to stop it from biting one of his pets, the owner reportedly attacked him.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Ayala-Barrera.

Now, he fears his life will never be the same.

“I will never be able to walk again, okay. There’s a lot of activities that I can’t do anymore,” said Ayala-Barrera.

He’s been told his leg is broken, shattered to pieces. And that he will need a couple of surgeries. As well as rehabilitation.

“I can’t work no more. There’s certain stuff that I won’t be able to do for work. And I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” said Ayala-Barrera.

He says this happened after a husky reportedly got loose and began biting his doberman on the neck. He says he pushed the husky away from his dog. That’s when things escalated.

“He kept saying don’t hit my dog, don’t F’n hit my dog,” said Ayala-Barrera. “Eventually, you know, he started choking me and put his leg behind my leg to lock it and dropped me on the floor. And we eventually fell in a ditch full of rocks. So my leg snapped and then he put his weight more on me and locked my leg and snapped it more.”

Teri Christman says she saw the attack happen.

“When he started yelling at Edward and I saw his face, I was like just my heart sank. I was like this is bad, like he looked crazy,” said Christman.

The couple say they are now left with a mountain of medical bills and a suspect still out there. They hope someone knows something that could help.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody, you know. I just want justice,” said Ayala-Barrera.

Police say no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call the Colorado Springs Police Department and reference the case number: 21-44916.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help with Ayala-Barrera’s medical bills. To donate click here.

