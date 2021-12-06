Air Force Football to play in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against Louisville

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the 28th time in program history, Air Force football will play in a bowl game.

But for the past week or so the question has been--which one? Sunday we got that answer.

It was announced the Falcons are heading to the SERVPRO First Responder bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Air Force will play Louisville from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday Dec. 28th.

The 9-3 Falcons have appeared in 11 bowl games under head coach Troy Calhoun. The team has won its last two.

“To be a part of a showcase when you talk about the real ethos--a SERVPRO First Responder Bowl--its what our young men and young women are all about at the United States Air Force Academy: to help our communities, to help our country,” Calhoun said.

Right now, the Falcons leads the nation in rushing with a 341.6 average and have out-rushed all 12 opponents this season.

Kickoff for the game is Tuesday, Dec. 28th at 1:15 Mountain Time at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

📍 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡 pic.twitter.com/5KgiHW5yfK — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) December 5, 2021

