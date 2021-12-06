Advertisement

2 including teacher arrested for alleged child sex assault in Colorado Springs

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men including a charter school teacher have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Springs police announced the arrests Monday. Both men were taken into custody in October.

Detectives say the 26- and 36-year-old suspects first met the teen online in the latter half of 2020, and following multiple internet interactions, made arrangements to meet her at a Colorado Springs park. At least two alleged assaults occurred at the park between August 2020 and January 2021, police said.

Detectives with the CSPD Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation in September of this year after the alleged crimes were reported by one of the girl’s parents. In October, detectives had enough evidence to identify the suspects as 26-year-old Michael Garcia of Westminster and 36-year-old David Reid of Framingham, Massachusetts. Garcia met with detectives voluntarily and was afterward arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child.

Reid was arrested in Massachusetts with the help of local police and faces charges of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern and internet luring of a child. He has since been extradited to Colorado. Police say he was employed as a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts, at the time of his arrest.

Jail records show Reid remains in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, while Garcia has bonded out.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

