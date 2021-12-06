1 killed in Black Forest crash; Shoup Road closed near Howells Road

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when an SUV crashed on an El Paso County road Monday morning.

A spokesperson with State Patrol says troopers were called to Shoup Road near Peregrine Way at 6:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover. The Toyota SUV flipped over at least once, coming to rest on its tires in one of the lanes of traffic. Video shows debris scattered across the road.

The driver is believed to be the only person in the Toyota. It’s unknown if they died at the scene or after reaching the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Shoup Road is currently closed just east of Howells Road.

