Wildfire burning near Idaho Springs forces evacuations

Fire truck file photo(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations have been ordered near Idaho Springs as fire crews scramble to contain a wind-driven wildfire.

Crews are battling gusts up to 50 mph.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says the fire began as a structure fire, destroying a vacant cabin and another unoccupied structure. It’s current size is unknown. Significant smoke is visible from I-70, which is currently closed eastbound at mile marker 238.

The undersheriff says about two dozen homes along Miners Candle Road, Trail Creek Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Lamartine Road have been evacuated. An evacuation center has been set up at the school district office on 320 Highway 103. The fire has been called the Miners Candle Fire.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

