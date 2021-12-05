Walker scores 23 to lead Air Force past Army 76-58
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A.J. Walker scored 23 points and Air Force extended its win streak to seven games, beating Army 76-58.
Air Force never trailed as it built a 9-0 lead and extended the margin to 32-8 with 7:38 before halftime.
Walker scored seven straight during a 23-0 run and the Falcons led 45-13 at halftime.
Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights with 17 points.
