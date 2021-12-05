Advertisement

Walker scores 23 to lead Air Force past Army 76-58

Army and Air Force facing off at Clune Arena.
Army and Air Force facing off at Clune Arena.(Air Force Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A.J. Walker scored 23 points and Air Force extended its win streak to seven games, beating Army 76-58.

Air Force never trailed as it built a 9-0 lead and extended the margin to 32-8 with 7:38 before halftime.

Walker scored seven straight during a 23-0 run and the Falcons led 45-13 at halftime.

Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights with 17 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of lights in the sky visible from Colorado 12/3/21 (About 7 p.m.)
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before
Police lights.
Police say a student brought a weapon to Fountain Middle School, father didn’t have it lawfully stored
Gregory Lopez
Colorado Springs man gets 20-year sentence for creating child porn, reportedly had 265 video files
Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 12/3/21.
Suspected hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Suspect Ricardo Gomez.
WANTED: Suspect sought after $160,000 worth of equipment taken in a Pueblo County burglary

Latest News

Melvin Gordon scored a 70-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a Week 1 win.
Broncos rule out ailing running back Melvin Gordon at K.C.
A graphic of the players called up to the USMNT camp in California.
Three Rapids players called up to USMNT camp
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Melvin Gordon III “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against Chiefs
Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry
Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry wins league Most Valuable Player award