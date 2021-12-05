Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of lights in the sky visible from Colorado 12/3/21 (About 7 p.m.)
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before
Festival of Lights (2019). Photo from The SOCO Waste Dumpster Rental Team float.
Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs
Gregory Lopez
Colorado Springs man gets 20-year sentence for creating child porn, reportedly had 265 video files
Multiple viewers have called 11 News to notify us about the fire on 6741 Dublin Loop, saying...
Colorado Springs Fire battling two-alarm fire on Dublin
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

High fire danger today, rollercoaster ride this week
High fire danger today
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
While all eyes are on the new omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished...
Demand for boosters up at Calif. pharmacies due to omicron