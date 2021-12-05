1 arrested for DUI after crash sends 4 to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people were hospitalized including one with life-threatening injuries after a suspected drunk driver collided with another car Sunday morning.

The collision happened at Fountain and Murray at 12:45 a.m. and shut down the intersection for nearly six hours. Police say the suspect driver knocked down a power pole along with hitting the other vehicle.

Four people plus the suspect were injured; the suspect was the only one who wasn’t transported to the hospital. It’s unknown if the four victims were all in the same car.

The driver faces charges of DUI and vehicular assault. Their name has not been released.

