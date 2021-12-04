Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:15 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Police say a student brought a weapon to Fountain Middle School, father didn’t have it lawfully stored
Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 12/3/21.
Suspected hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Suspect Ricardo Gomez.
WANTED: Suspect sought after $160,000 worth of equipment taken in a Pueblo County burglary
A line of lights in the sky visible from Colorado 12/3/21 (About 7 p.m.)
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

Latest News

The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Supply chain issues and their impact on food banks.
Supply chain issues making an impact on food banks