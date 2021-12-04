Advertisement

Quiet Weather Continues

Cold air comes next week!
By Christina Sanjuan
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEEKEND: Quiet weather continues this weekend with relatively cooler temperatures... Highs reach the 50s for many Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Plan on 40s Saturday evening for the Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs! Sunday will be a bit warmer but the drawback will be gusty wind that will pick up through the afternoon as well as more cloud cover.

NEXT WEEK: We will wake up to cloud cover and much cooler air on Monday. Highs reach the 30s and lower 40s. We’re dry outside of the mountains until Tuesday morning, when a few snow showers could set up shop. Snow will favor our mountain communities but a few flurries will be possible Tuesday morning in northern El Paso county. Accumulation will be limited to a dusting in the Pikes Peak region. Plan on 40s and 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

