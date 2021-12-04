Advertisement

Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs Friday night most likely something we’ve reported on before

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday night 11 News viewers started reaching out after seeing “strange” lights in the sky.

We get those kinds of calls... a lot... but when dozens of people are calling in one night, it is something we need to look into! Most of our calls came in at about 7 p.m.

Some really bad pictures and videos started coming to us in the newsroom. Some photos showed a thumb covering the camera. One of the videos sent our way featured the voice of a guy who may have had a little too much to drink Friday night and was shocked to see a straight line of lights floating in the sky, needless to say he dropped a lot of F bombs and we can’t share the audio in that video.

Then a few clear videos came in, and we knew what the formation of lights likely was. SpaceX deployed 48 Starlink satellites on Thursday.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been creating for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the globe.

