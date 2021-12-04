Police say a student brought a gun to Fountain Middle School, father didn’t have it lawfully stored

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are reporting a student brought a gun to Fountain Middle School on Friday.

The City of Fountain Police Department says that as soon as they received a tip about the incident they quickly responded, located the student and confiscated the weapon. The child was taken to Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center and is expected to face charges.

“The school, district and Fountain Police take all reports for safety concerns seriously, investigate quickly, and the incident was resolved in minutes,” police wrote on Facebook. “All students, staff, and Fountain community members are safe. Based upon the initial investigation, there was no threat to the school, nor any intent to harm. After further investigation, it was learned that the juvenile male obtained the weapon from his own residence, where his father did not have it lawfully and securely stored. The father of the juvenile has been charged.”

Police did not identify the child and they added there would be “no further information” released on the incident.

