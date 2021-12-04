‘EPSO intended to highlight our staff:’ El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to requests to remove a photo of santa getting a concealed handgun permit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of someone dressed as santa receiving his concealed handgun permit today, and then needed to explain the purpose of the photo following backlash.

The post went up on Friday on Twitter and can be viewed at the bottom of this article. Many people replied to the post stating it was in bad taste, pointing to recent gun violence across the country.

The post reads:

“Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Santa Claus

Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?”

Following several hundred negative comments, the sheriff’s office explained the intention of the photo:

“EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”

The sheriff’s office also received positive reactions to the post and comments supporting their explanation.

11 News is choosing to publish a story on the post because of the amount of attention it has received. A representative with the sheriff’s office tells 11 News there have been requests to remove the post, however as a law enforcement agency the representative explained it is policy to not remove posts in almost all circumstances.

