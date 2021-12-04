Advertisement

‘EPSO intended to highlight our staff:’ El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to requests to remove a photo of santa getting a concealed handgun permit

A representative with the sheriff’s office tells 11 News there have been requests to remove the post, however as a law enforcement agency the representative explained it is policy to not remove posts in almost all circumstances.
Tweet by EPSO on 12/3/21.
Tweet by EPSO on 12/3/21.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of someone dressed as santa receiving his concealed handgun permit today, and then needed to explain the purpose of the photo following backlash.

The post went up on Friday on Twitter and can be viewed at the bottom of this article. Many people replied to the post stating it was in bad taste, pointing to recent gun violence across the country.

The post reads:

“Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Santa Claus

Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?”

Following several hundred negative comments, the sheriff’s office explained the intention of the photo:

“EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”

The sheriff’s office also received positive reactions to the post and comments supporting their explanation.

11 News is choosing to publish a story on the post because of the amount of attention it has received. A representative with the sheriff’s office tells 11 News there have been requests to remove the post, however as a law enforcement agency the representative explained it is policy to not remove posts in almost all circumstances.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
School District places bus driver on leave after reportedly leaving the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Teen suspected of killing 2 people in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Great Weekend
Quiet Weather Continues
Christmas lights display in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Christmas lights guide from Timberline Landscaping, submit your display in our gallery!
Great Weekend
Great Weekend
BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at...
Accused Boulder King Soopers gunman again ruled incompetent to stand trial