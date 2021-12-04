Advertisement

DUI suspected after driver crashes into downtown Springs home

A tarp can be seen covering some of the damage after an alleged drunk driver collided with a...
A tarp can be seen covering some of the damage after an alleged drunk driver collided with a house early on the morning of Dec. 4, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI charges after careening into a home in downtown Colorado Springs overnight.

Police say the house was only the final stop for the suspect, who left a block-long debris field behind him.

“A street sign, two light poles, and an unoccupied parked vehicle were also struck before the vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest,” a police lieutenant said.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of North Nevada near the corner of Espanola just after 2:40 Saturday morning. Officers say the suspect was traveling northbound and likely speeding when he ran off the roadway and crashed into the front of the house.

At least two people were in the home but uninjured.

The suspect was identified as Sabyan Vargas. Along with charges for allegedly drinking and driving, he was also cited for reckless driving.

