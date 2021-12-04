Advertisement

Colorado Springs sees record number of murder investigations

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs is seeing a record number of murder investigations in 2021. So far police have investigated 40 homicides across the city. Last year, there were 39 homicides.

Police really want to highlight an increase in domestic violence turning deadly. Here’s a chart that shows the domestic violence related deaths since 2019:

Colorado Springs is seeing a record number of murder investigations in 2021. So far police have...
Colorado Springs is seeing a record number of murder investigations in 2021. So far police have investigated 40 homicides across the city.(KKTV Graphic)

On the top is the total number of homicides in each year. The bottom line shows how many of those total homicides were domestic-violence related. (The domestic violence number for 2021 is only through October) Those cases have been increasing year over year as well.

The police department says it is working hard to prevent these kinds of deaths. They say getting help to victims early is key. Officers are trying to get the message out that if you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence relationship, you can contact the police department for help.

“Even if we are not able to reach, make an arrest. Even if we can’t get to the point of probable cause because that can sometimes be very difficult between partners where no one else sees what happens. We still have the ability to get victims resources and help them out of those relationships,” said Lt. James Sokolik, Colorado Springs Police Dept.

You can also reach out to the organization TESSA. They help those impacted by domestic violence in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas.

TESSA has a 24-hour safe line available. You can call 719-633-3819 for help.

