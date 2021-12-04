Colorado Springs man gets 20-year sentence for creating child porn, reportedly had 265 video files

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man was hit with a 240-month prison sentence following a disturbing investigation by a federal agent.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 28-year-old Gregory Lopez was creating and sharing the pornographic material.

“According to the stipulated facts contained in the plea agreement, the defendant was advertising the sale of child pornography on “The Onion Router” or TOR network, which makes it difficult for users to learn each other’s physical location,” a news release from the United States Attorney District of Colorado reads. “A federal agent observed the advertisement and began communicating with the defendant. On May 6, 2020, in exchange for $40, the defendant sent the agent five videos depicting the sexual abuse of a minor victim, who was seven years old at the time. A search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home in Colorado Springs the next day. The defendant was home, identified the minor victim to law enforcement, admitted to creating the videos depicting his sexual abuse of the minor victim, and admitted to selling the videos on TOR. The defendant also possessed approximately 265 video s files and 20 image files depicting child pornography.”

Lopez received the sentence on Thursday.

“Sexual abuse of children is egregious and harms victims for their lifetime,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Due to the excellent work of federal law enforcement and the Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the victim in this case is no longer in danger, and the perpetrator has been removed from the community for a very long time.”

Click here to read the whole news release.

Lopez is the same man who admitted to killing two rabbits in front of a child in 2017.

