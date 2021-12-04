Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire battling two-alarm fire on Dublin

Multiple viewers have called 11 News to notify us about the fire on 6741 Dublin Loop, saying they can black smoke from their homes.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a two alarm fire on Dublin and Academy this afternoon.

Crews have just arrived on scene around 12:45pm at 6741 Dublin Loop.

Multiple viewers have called 11 News to notify us about the fire, saying they can black smoke from their homes.

We have a 11 News Reporter on the way.

Stay with us as we keep you updated.

