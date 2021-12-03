Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect sought after $160,000 worth of equipment taken in a Pueblo County burglary

Suspect Ricardo Gomez.
Suspect Ricardo Gomez.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary suspect is on the run after the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says he stole more than $160,000 worth of equipment.

The crime happened in Vineland Thursday morning when someone took a Dodge truck along with an attached trailer containing an excavator. Personal checks were also taken in the burglary. Soon after the burglary was reported, someone tried to cash one of the stolen checks and was seen in a truck stolen out of Fountain. Police were called to the bank and the suspect hit a cement pillar while driving the stolen truck fleeing the area. Although the driver of the stolen truck got away, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Ricardo Gomez.

A Colorado Springs task force dedicated to combating vehicle theft found the stolen excavator dumped in Fountain later in the day. The Dodge truck and trailer taken from Vineland were also located later in the day. Both the truck and trailer were found in different locations in Pueblo.

The GMC truck stolen out of Fountain that was used at the bank has yet to be located. Police are asking anyone with information on the location of the 1993 blue GMC truck or the location of Gomez to call them at 719-583-6400.

