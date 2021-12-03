Three Rapids players called up to USMNT camp

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, U.S Soccer announced they are calling up 26 players to their training camp in California.

Among those players are Colorado Rapids mid-fielders Kellyn Acosta and Cole Bassett, along with defender Auston Trusty.

Acosta has been a player for the National Team before, and this year has recorded 20 caps.

Bassett and Trusty have both received senior team call ups in the past but have yet to make appearances.

