Advertisement

Three Rapids players called up to USMNT camp

A graphic of the players called up to the USMNT camp in California.
A graphic of the players called up to the USMNT camp in California.(USMNT)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, U.S Soccer announced they are calling up 26 players to their training camp in California.

Among those players are Colorado Rapids mid-fielders Kellyn Acosta and Cole Bassett, along with defender Auston Trusty.

Acosta has been a player for the National Team before, and this year has recorded 20 caps.

Bassett and Trusty have both received senior team call ups in the past but have yet to make appearances.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
School District places bus driver on leave after reportedly leaving the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Teen suspected of killing 2 people in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Melvin Gordon III “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against Chiefs
Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry
Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry wins league Most Valuable Player award
Tickets for the 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb went on sale...
2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb tickets on sale Wednesday
Air Force basketball exceeding expectations with rival Army ahead
Air Force basketball exceeding expectations with rival Army ahead