Suspected hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 12/3/21.
Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 12/3/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver Thursday night following an incident on the southeast side of the city.

Police say they were called to the scene near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive at about 9 p.m. According to CSPD, a pedestrian was struck and the driver who hit the pedestrian left the area. Last time 11 News checked in with police, the pedestrian was being treated for injuries at the hospital and that person is expected to survive. Details on the extent of that person’s injuries were not available.

Investigators have reason to believe the vehicle involved may have been a purple Jeep, however police said it was too early in the investigation to know the exact make and model of the suspect car.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call 719-444-7000. 11 News will be following up on this story and we hope to provide updates in this article or a future article as they become available.

