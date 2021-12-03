Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
School District places bus driver on leave after reportedly leaving the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Teen suspected of killing 2 people in Colorado Springs

Latest News

A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
12.3.21
Sunny and slightly cooler Friday
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Xavier Doucette
WANTED: Repeat offender sought by Fountain Police, considered armed and dangerous