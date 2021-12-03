Advertisement

Melvin Gordon III “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) and Lorenzo Carter (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos won 27-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -The Denver Broncos are on the road this Sunday playing primetime football against the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle for for first place in the AFC West--but they might be without a big part of their offense.

On Friday, head coach Vic Fangio announced running back Melvin Gordon is “doubtful” for this Sunday’s game.

“Doubtful means there’s a 75 percent chance he will not play,” Fangio said in a press conference.

Gordon has not practiced this week due to shoulder and hip injuries and has not improved health-wise.

Coach Fangio added he has a lot of confidence in rookie running back Javonte Williams who ranks just behind Gordon in rushing yards this season.

“Javonte would get the ball but Mike would get in there some,” Fangio added. “And I think a big part of it was getting the plays that he got in the game last week. Felt more confident, more comfortable, and thought cut himself lose a little more in practice this week.”

This would be Williams first start of his career.

Kickoff against the Chiefs is at 6:20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

