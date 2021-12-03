Advertisement

Festival of Lights Parade is back!

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Festival of Lights Parade returns Dec. 4 -- and it’s back to being in-person!

Organizers of last year’s Festival of Lights Parade were forced to get innovative with COVID running rampant and vaccines not yet available. The beloved holiday tradition still went on but as a drive-through parade.

This year, with the majority of eligible adults and a growing number of kids now vaccinated, the parade will once again float down Tejon Street! Click here for details.

