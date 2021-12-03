Colorado Vietnam veteran shares virtual reality program to help overcome loneliness and depression

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - A new platform called Rendever, is a virtual reality program that showcases shared experiences and personal connections among the senior living communities, to help overcome isolation, depression, and loneliness.

11 News Reporter Jessica McClain spoke with Vietnam War Veteran Vernon Doc, who served as a corpsman with the Marines. Doc shares his experience with the Rendever program. He is as resident at the Colorado State Veterans Home community.

“I joined the navy in 1965 and went through boot camp, then in September of 1965 I went into the Hospital Corpsman School,” explains Doc. " I knew by the time I was in the 8th grade, that I wanted to be a Corpsman and really wanted to join the Marine Corps but I didn’t think I’d made through boot camp.”

Rendever gives participants within the community, a place to come together in group sessions and share their experiences through meaningful stories on the virtual reality program.

“I think one reasons I find this exciting is spotlighting the amazing stories we have in our communities and audience,” says Stephanie Randall, Content Strategy & Production Manager for the Rendever.” Requesting feedback and getting ideas from the community helps my team. We get to have fun coming up with ideas and and sharing them. There’s a lot of educational programming, travel videos, and anything from bucket list items to nostalgia.”

Many high-profile senior living operators including Benchmark, SRG, UCHealth, Cleveland Clinic, are using the program and have commercial partnerships with organizations like Verizon and AARP.

You can watch the interview with Vernon Doc above. To learn more about the Rendever program click here.

