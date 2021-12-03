Advertisement

Colorado Springs Christmas lights guide from Timberline Landscaping, submit your display in our gallery!

Christmas lights display in Colorado Springs.
Christmas lights display in Colorado Springs.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Like clockwork, Christmas light displays start popping up across Colorado the weekend after Thanksgiving!

For the ninth year, Timberline Landscaping has released a “Christmas Lights Guide.” According to the company, more than 200,000 people took advantage of the guide last year. Click here for more on the guide.

Click here to view the map.

To submit your display for a chance to see it on TV, see the gallery below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
School District places bus driver on leave after reportedly leaving the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Teen suspected of killing 2 people in Colorado Springs

Latest News

BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at...
Accused Boulder King Soopers gunman again ruled incompetent to stand trial
Colorado State Veterans Community
Colorado Vietnam veteran shares virtual reality program to help overcome loneliness and depression
Broadmoor gingerbread display
Broadmoor debuts its annual holiday gingerbread display
Colorado Vietnam veteran shares virtual reality program to help overcome loneliness and depression