Colorado Springs Christmas lights guide from Timberline Landscaping, submit your display in our gallery!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Like clockwork, Christmas light displays start popping up across Colorado the weekend after Thanksgiving!

For the ninth year, Timberline Landscaping has released a “Christmas Lights Guide.” According to the company, more than 200,000 people took advantage of the guide last year. Click here for more on the guide.

Click here to view the map.

To submit your display for a chance to see it on TV, see the gallery below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.