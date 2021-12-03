Advertisement

Broadmoor debuts its annual holiday gingerbread display

Broadmoor gingerbread display
Broadmoor gingerbread display(Broadmoor Hotel)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the most delicious time of the year at the Broadmoor!

The hotel has unveiled its gingerbread display, a tradition dating back to the 1960s.

The 2021 Broadmoor gingerbread display.
The 2021 Broadmoor gingerbread display.(The Broadmoor)

The massive -- more than 2,000 pounds of ingredients! -- display is located in the main building’s mezzanine, just up the escalator and to the left from the front entrance. In years past, the displays have boasted such designs as a chapel, a race car, and the Broadmoor itself, but this year the hotel opted to go back to basics with a simple gingerbread house.

“This year’s gingerbread chateau is based on the resort’s ‘Heartfelt – Home for the Holidays’ theme as friends who are dear to us gather near to us once again this year,” the Broadmoor said in a news release.

The display took approximately 288 hours and 12 staff members (two carpenters and 10 pastry chefs) to complete and included the following ingredients:

958 pounds of powdered sugar

475 pounds of flour

650 eggs

19 pounds of holiday spices

200 pounds of honey

128 pounds of molasses

6 pounds of salt

164 pounds of dark chocolate

89 pounds of butter

3 pounds of baking soda

10 pounds of heavy cream

2 pounds of fresh yeast

160 chocolate bars

20 pounds of candy canes

40 pounds of cherry slices

24 pounds of green apple gummy bears

20 pounds of chocolate leaves

20 pounds of chocolate stars

30 pounds of hot tamales

960 Gilliam peppermint sticks

21 pounds of Jordan almonds

“The pastry team begins the production of the gingerbread baked goods and chocolate for the display in early November and take turns working on it in shifts,” said executive chef David Patterson. “It’s a labor of love but watching guests and visitors -- especially children -- enjoy the display is quite magical.”

The gingerbread house can be seen through Jan. 1.

