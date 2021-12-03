Advertisement

Bomb squad called to a nursing home in Pueblo for a suspicious object

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad was called to a nursing home on the north side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.

As of 5:15 p.m. the squad was looking into a report of a suspicious object. Details on why the item was considered suspicious were not available. The nursing home is located off Desert Flower Boulevard near Jerry Murphy Road.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on activity involving the bomb squad.

