Bomb squad called to a nursing home in Pueblo for a suspicious object

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad was called to a nursing home on the north side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.

As of 5:15 p.m. the squad was looking into a report of a suspicious object. Details on why the item was considered suspicious were not available. The nursing home is located off Desert Flower Boulevard near Jerry Murphy Road.

