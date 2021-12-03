Advertisement

Accused Boulder King Soopers gunman again ruled incompetent to stand trial

By Lindsey Grewe and Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing 10 people in the March 2021 supermarket massacre has been found incompetent to stand trial for a second time.

Prosecutors had requested a second competency exam for Ahmad Alissa, 22, after he was found incompetent to stand trial in a previous exam that was filed on Oct. 5.

Alissa faces more than 100 charges and sentence enhancers — including first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons counts — in connection with the fatal shootings of 10 people, including a police officer, in Boulder’s southside King Soopers on March 22.

It was announced earlier this week the grocery store where the shooting was carried out would reopen on Jan. 20, 2022.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty requested the suspect be sent to Colorado’s state mental hospital for treatment.

You can read the arrest papers for the suspect at the bottom of this article.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

