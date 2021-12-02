Advertisement

Woman calls police as suspects rob a bank near Old Colorado City

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a robbery at a bank near Colorado Avenue and North 32nd Street near Old Colorado City. This reportedly happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The reporting party reportedly called the police but indicated she was not able to talk as the suspects were in close proximity but that the bank was being robbed.

Officers later learned two men entered the bank, one reportedly showed a gun and asked for money. The suspects left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was reportedly injured in this incident.

CSPD is currently investigating and if you have any information regarding this robbery call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Multiple people injured in a crash on Powers in Colorado Springs, speed a likely factor
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine
12.2.21
Mild and dry week
12.2.21
Warm Thursday
Firefly Autism
Average wait time for autism diagnosis in Colorado is three years; non-profit working to shorten that significantly