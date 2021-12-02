Woman calls police as suspects rob a bank near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a robbery at a bank near Colorado Avenue and North 32nd Street near Old Colorado City. This reportedly happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The reporting party reportedly called the police but indicated she was not able to talk as the suspects were in close proximity but that the bank was being robbed.

Officers later learned two men entered the bank, one reportedly showed a gun and asked for money. The suspects left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was reportedly injured in this incident.

CSPD is currently investigating and if you have any information regarding this robbery call police at 719-444-7000.

