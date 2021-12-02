WANTED: Repeat offender sought by Fountain Police, considered armed and dangerous

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who has already served time in prison is being sought by authorities in Colorado.

On Thursday, the City of Fountain shared information on Xavier Doucette. According to a city official, Doucette should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s currently suspected of parole violation, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault and menacing. Police say earlier this week he was contacted during a traffic stop, but fled. Police believe there is evidence that Doucette was in possession of firearms and drugs.

According to the City of Fountain, Doucette was sentenced to a combined total of 13 1/2 years in prison on four different felony cases. That time was all served concurrent, so he was released on parole in 2019. He was convicted of criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, robbery and menacing. Soon after he was released in 2019, he violated parole and was sentenced to another three years in prison before he was released again.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 719-634-7867.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.