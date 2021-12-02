Advertisement

WANTED: Repeat offender sought by Fountain Police, considered armed and dangerous

Xavier Doucette
Xavier Doucette(City of Fountain)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who has already served time in prison is being sought by authorities in Colorado.

On Thursday, the City of Fountain shared information on Xavier Doucette. According to a city official, Doucette should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s currently suspected of parole violation, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault and menacing. Police say earlier this week he was contacted during a traffic stop, but fled. Police believe there is evidence that Doucette was in possession of firearms and drugs.

According to the City of Fountain, Doucette was sentenced to a combined total of 13 1/2 years in prison on four different felony cases. That time was all served concurrent, so he was released on parole in 2019. He was convicted of criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, robbery and menacing. Soon after he was released in 2019, he violated parole and was sentenced to another three years in prison before he was released again.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 719-634-7867.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
School District places bus driver on leave after reportedly leaving the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Multiple people injured in a crash on Powers in Colorado Springs, speed a likely factor
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
polis
Gov. Polis discusses first omicron variant case found in Colorado, planned response
biden
"With science and speed." Biden discusses response to Omicron variant
Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental...
Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental impacts of toxic chemicals in firefighting foam at Colorado airports