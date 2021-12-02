Advertisement

Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry wins league Most Valuable Player award

Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry
Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:44 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Add it to the list of accolades: Hadji Barry was the league’s best.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry was named league MVP of the USL Championship. Barry scored a record-tying 25 goals on the season, propelling Switchbacks FC to a 13-9-10 record and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Barry was also a two-time winner of the USL’s “Player of the Month” award during the regular season, thanks to his blistering goal pace. His 25 goals (a record at both the club and league level) earned him the Golden Boot award in the USL.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield
Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Michael Bollig
Felon arrested again in Fountain, now suspected of trying to steal a car while in possession of heroin
Omicron Variant
WATCH: Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant

Latest News

Tickets for the 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb went on sale...
2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb tickets on sale Wednesday
Air Force basketball exceeding expectations with rival Army ahead
Air Force basketball exceeding expectations with rival Army ahead
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
Air Force football lands four players on Mountain West All-Conference team
michael porter jr mpj
Nuggets’ Porter needs back surgery, return timetable unclear