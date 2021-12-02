Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry wins league Most Valuable Player award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Add it to the list of accolades: Hadji Barry was the league’s best.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry was named league MVP of the USL Championship. Barry scored a record-tying 25 goals on the season, propelling Switchbacks FC to a 13-9-10 record and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Barry was also a two-time winner of the USL’s “Player of the Month” award during the regular season, thanks to his blistering goal pace. His 25 goals (a record at both the club and league level) earned him the Golden Boot award in the USL.

M.V.P!! 🔥🔥🔥



The BIGGEST congratulations to Hadji Barry on being awarded the 2021 MVP for the USL Championship! No one deserves it more and we couldn't be prouder!!



Head to: https://t.co/l1K93C3g95 for the full story! #mycitymyteam#SwitchbacksFC pic.twitter.com/eNlpFHNax9 — Switchbacks FC (@SwitchbacksFC) December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.